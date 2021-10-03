CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Dallessandro will support senior citizens

By Mike Hanks Community Editor
 7 days ago

As a long-time Bloomington resident, I was thrilled with the news that Lona Dallessandro is running for City Council District 3. Lona brings a wealth of leadership, business acumen, vision, values, integrity and passion for this city that she will use to help Bloomington chart our path into the future.

