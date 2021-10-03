Letter: Dallessandro will support senior citizens

We are writing in support of Greg Hertel for Port Commissioner. As a Port business tenant and owners of a marine-related business that has existed in the Port for 42 years, we have the unique opportunity to observe the inner working of this community asset. Truth be told, in most cases, we support term limits on politicians but admittedly in some circumstances the negative impact of losing an incumbent outweighs the need for new leadership. The history and institutional knowledge of the Port that Greg possesses is greatly needed at this point in time. Greg’s leadership has been integral in the many projects currently happening including the expansion of the Port at Shipyard Cove and Jensen’s Boatyard along with the airport, marina and Jackson Beach. The current leadership team at the Port with our executive director, harbormaster and commissioners is an excellent one and should be allowed to see these projects through without disruption.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO