Proof of full vaccination, negative COVID test now required at shows for Live Nation ticketholders

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, new protocols are in place for Live Nation ticketholders, as well as artists and staff.

Last week, the company announced it’s requiring proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID test, for entry.

Beyond October 4th, the company also noted all Live Nation employees will also need to be vaccinated to enter events, venues or offices.

According to Live Nation’s website , to be considered fully vaccinated, ticketholders must allow at least two weeks before the event since their last vaccine dose.

If partially or unvaccinated, a negative COVID test, taken within 48 to 72 hours before, is required depending on the event.

The change is sparking a load of mixed reactions from ticketholders and fans. Throughout social media some have praised the changes, while others have questioned the timing and efficacy as fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus.

FOX59 tried reaching out to Live Nation but was unable to get a comment.

In a statement on its website, Live Nation said:

We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large. We believe it’s much better to take these precautions so we can enjoy shows together than go back to no shows at all. livenationentertainment.com/healthcheck/

Locally, Live Nation operates Ruoff Music Center, White River Amphitheatre and Old National Centre. Several shows are lined up, as early as Monday night and throughout the week, at those locations.

Live Nation says ticketholders will be reminded of the changes via pre-event email and online , where people can check specific event details.

