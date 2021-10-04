Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * From this afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and crest at 15.5 feet just after midnight. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river.