CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Could OptimizeRx Solve This Problem in the Pharma Industry?

By Brian Withers and Olivia Zitkus
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CTZC_0cGQJEjs00

OptimizeRx's (NASDAQ:OPRX) platform uses electronic health records to connect physicians with pharmaceutical companies, essentially eliminating the need for in-person drug reps.

In this video from "Beat & Raise" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, Fool.com contributor Brian Withers and tech, healthcare, and cannabis editor and analyst Olivia Zitkus discuss why that approach could solve a few major issues in the pharmaceutical space, including cost and reputation.

Brian Withers: I'm all about cutting out the middleman when it comes to selling merchants, it seems OptimizeRx is helping the pharma companies, I would say, go direct and potentially reduce the need for expensive pharma salespeople, the bag-carrying pharma reps. Is there evidence that you see that this strategy is working and are big pharma companies reducing their dependency for sales teams? I guess I ask because there's been a lot of stories in the news where pharma reps may not be the most respected profession out there as far as respective and trusted as being drug pushers. [laughs]

Olivia Zitkus: Right, that's a valid concern especially in this day and age. In the middle of an opioid crisis and all these issues where you don't have the right product and patient match. Other companies talk about that but in healthcare, it's obviously [laughs] perhaps more important, but yeah, the go-direct looks promising. It's 55% of EHRs limit rep access to digital systems, so that's already one huge barrier that pharma companies are facing and I think if they have a way to directly access the 370 EHRs of about 500 total, that OptimizeRx has access to, that's good on them and also OptimizeRx is already in front of about 60% of prescribing physicians in the United States. Not quite the physician exposure as Doximity. But I think they've proven that they've been able to get it in front of doctors and doctors are using it. Yeah. I think skipping the middleman both from a marketing perspective for the company itself, how does this look to people? And just yeah, from an efficiency standpoint, I think the go-direct method has a lot of potential and could absolutely work.

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Solving the Bond Problem: Active Fixed Income

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:. Why bond indexing is a very different proposition than equity indexing. How Active Fixed Income ETFs can better balance duration and credit risk to meet income goals. Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Would Doctors Use OptimizeRx?

Health technology company OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) wants to utilize electronic health records to connect physicians with pharmaceutical companies without the need for pharmaceutical representatives. But what's in it for the doctors?. In this video from "Beat & Raise" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, Fool.com contributors Taylor Carmichael and...
HEALTH
habitatmag.com

Problem Solved: Handling the Hard Insurance Market

As part of our Problem Solved series, Habitat interviewed Courtney Ferretti, senior commercial accounts manager at the insurance brokerage Mackoul Risk Solutions. Many co-op and condo boards aren't aware that the insurance market goes in cycles and that it fluctuates between hard and soft. Can you explain the difference? And where are we now?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Housing Wire

How one lender is solving problems in the fix-and-flip space

It’s no secret that housing is in short supply. According to Realtor.com, the country is a whopping 5.24 million homes short. And total active listings? Those are down 24% over the year. To make matters worse, some of that inventory is extremely dated. The typical house is now 39 years...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#The Pharma Industry#Oprx#Doximity
dallassun.com

How soon could carbon capture technology solve industry CO₂ shortages?

The recent spike in natural gas prices has closed many plants that make fertiliser in the UK - sending a shockwave through lots of other industries. This is because ammonia fertilisers are made from nitrogen and hydrogen, and the latter comes from breaking down natural gas - a process which gives off carbon dioxide as a byproduct. It is this CO₂ that is then taken up and used in different industries, from carbonating soft drinks to euthanising livestock. In its solid form, known as cardice, CO₂ can even be used to transport and store temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals - including the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech file for FDA authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 0.1% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company and BioNTech SE announced they submitted an application for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The Food and Drug Administration will review the safety and efficacy of the vaccine before deciding whether to authorize the shot for this age group. Pfizer's stock is up 14.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 15.7%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
velillum.com

Data Security & Compliance Requirements in The Pharma Industry

In today’s digital world, securing sensitive data is a priority for many different industries. With daily threats of cyber-attacks and data breaches, the security of that information is vital in the healthcare industry. In this article, we will look at how COVID-19 has impacted data security, why it is important to gain the trust of patients and customers, how to secure sensitive data, and why non-compliance penalties can be crippling to an organization.
ECONOMY
Freethink

Can tech rentals solve the problem of electronic waste?

A German startup wants you to start renting your tech devices rather than buying them. Not only could this subscription-based model ensure you always have the latest devices, it could also help address the world’s massive electronic waste problem. The challenge: The companies that make computers, smartphones, and other gadgets...
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Unconscious bias training won't solve your inclusion problems

Good morning! Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter where we share the latest tips, tools and insights to help you stay informed about the modern workplace. Today: Protocol's guide to the inclusive workplace, how companies are handling burnout, and the state of women in the workplace. —Amber Burton, Reporter (Twitter...
SOCIETY
OEM Off-Highway

Automation Solves Problems in a Smart, Streamlined Way

Each year, our State of the Industry issue looks at the top trends and technologies within the heavy equipment industries. We also dig into current and future market conditions, as well as regulations which may currently or in the coming years have an impact on how the industry will go about designing its equipment.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy