Pumpkin Carver to Host Pfeifer Events

Local artist and expert pumpkin carver Eric Jones will be hosting 2 events with the Pfeifer Nature Center. On October 15th, will be a 3-D pumpkin carving class open to adults and children ages 10 and up from 6 to 8 pm at the Portville Free Library. All your materials will be provided and children ages 10-12 will need an adult present at the carving table, ages 12 and over will need a parent on site. The total cost is $40 non refundable and first come first served.