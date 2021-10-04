Polkastarter Launches V2 to Cement Status as Crypto’s Leading Launchpad

Affirm Holdings Inc. plans a new crypto service for customers to buy and sell crypto directly from savings accounts in-app. The San Francisco-based company now allows clients to broaden their financial options with crypto purchases via the Affirm app. In addition, they will offer a new debit card feature. According to Affirm, this is in an effort to become an all in one service for client’s financial needs.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO