Polkastarter Launches V2 to Cement Status as Crypto’s Leading Launchpad

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Polkastarter announced the successful upgrade to their IDO platform, Polkastarter V2, nearly one year after starting the project. After a year of incredible growth, the development team released a number of major updates to the platform that will improve the customer experience, streamline UI, and offer new opportunities for users to engage more deeply with the platform. Among the new features, Polkastarter V2 has released a new dashboard, a streamlined whitelisting process, a new projects page, staking opportunities, and a first-of-its-kind IDO farming.

