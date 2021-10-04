CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Climate protesters block 4 roads in London; 38 arrested

texomashomepage.com
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Police arrested at least 38 environmental protesters for causing traffic misery in London during Monday’s morning rush hour after blocking a string of major routes. The protesters, who are pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade, have for weeks blocked roads in and...

www.texomashomepage.com

Reuters

British police arrest 39 climate activists blocking Port of Dover

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British climate change protesters on Friday temporarily blocked the Port of Dover, Europe's busiest trucking port, and police arrested 39 people. About 40 activists from the environmental group Insulate Britain brought traffic to and from the port, the main artery for trade over the English Channel, to a standstill. Some demonstrators sat on the road until police cleared them.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

M25 protesters vow to continue blocking roads despite threat of jail

National Highways is preparing to take up to 50 Insulate Britain protesters to court after they defied an injunction banning them from the M25. A source said the agency now had the names of protesters and would serve the injunction on them which carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and/or unlimited fine for breaches of it.
PROTESTS
#West London#South London#East London#Climate Change#Protest Riot#Ap#British#Arnos Grove#Metropolitan Police#Londoners#Conservative
Shropshire Star

Emotional clash with motorists as Insulate Britain block four roads in London

The climate group have blocked four major routes into the capital amid their fourth week of action. Insulate Britain protesters have clashed with motorists including a woman desperate to see her mother in hospital as the group staged another demonstration in London. The group said around 50 people had blocked...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Tories pledge six-month prison sentences for climate activists blocking roads

Boris Johnson’s government is set to crack down on climate change protests by bringing in six-month prison sentences for activists who block Britain’s motorways.Home secretary Priti Patel will use her Tory Party conference speech to warn that those who use “guerrilla tactics” to block highways could face unlimited fines as well as up to six months in jail.The move follows days of protests by the Insulate Britain group, which has staged sit-down demonstrations on a series of key arteries around London, including on the M25, M1 and M4.The activist group responded to the “threat” of tougher powers by saying they were...
PROTESTS
newschain

Prime Minister brands road-blocking protesters ‘irresponsible crusties’

The Prime Minister has branded protesters who have blocked major UK roads as “irresponsible crusties”. Boris Johnson said Insulate Britain protesters, who have blocked highways across the South East in recent weeks, have been “doing considerable damage to the economy”. His comments come ahead of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s speech...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Government takes out further injunction against climate activists blocking roads

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the injunction covers ‘every major road and motorway linked to the M25’. The Government has taken out a fresh injunction aimed at preventing climate activists from blocking roads. The new injunction bans protesters from Insulate Britain from obstructing traffic and access to motorways and major A Roads in and around...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Insulate Britain blocks junction on M25 and major London road

The climate campaigners’ actions led to long queues of rush hour traffic on Friday morning. Protesters from Insulate Britain blocked a junction of the M25 motorway and a major central London road on Friday morning. The climate activists said about 40 demonstrators were involved in its 12th day of protests...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Insulate Britain protestors block traffic and emergency services on M25 and major London roundabout

Protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked a junction of the M25 motorway and a major road in central London, sparking fury among motorists as emergency services vehicles were obstructed.The climate activists said about 40 demonstrators are sitting on the road at junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, and on the A501 at Old Street roundabout.The group was set up with the ambition of improving the quality of UK homes - something they say is “fundamental to achiev[ing] the British Government’s climate change, fuel poverty and water reduction targets”.The protests have provoked much furore social media after images...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Slovenia denies excessive police force against protesters

Slovenia’s interior minister on Friday rejected accusations that police used excessive force to curb anti-government protests with water cannons and tear gas on the eve of a major European Union summit in the country earlier this week. The demonstrations were the third in a month, organized against virus measures and the use of COVID-19 passes, including for going to work in all state-run firms. People must show that they are either fully vaccinated or that they have taken an expensive PCR test Interior Minister Ales Hojs said in Brussels that “police did their job very well during Tuesday's...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Insulate Britain: Transport for London granted injunction against climate protesters

Transport for London (TfL) has been granted a High Court injunction against protesters from the climate action group Insulate Britain in a bid to stop them from obstructing traffic.The capital’s transport network said on Friday that the ban applied to 14 locations around the city, including some of its busiest roads.It came after protesters blocked motorway junctions for the 12th time in the past four weeks as part of efforts to pressure the government into insulating all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.Insulate Britain activists said that about 40 demonstrators were involved in blocking the junction of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

London’s DLR launches ‘chill-out’ carriages in trains to reduce commuter anxiety

“Chill-out” carriages have been created on London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains in a bid to minimise back-to-work anxiety among commuters.Twelve DLR trains will each have a carriage dedicated to “mindfulness”, with the onboard area covered in images of mountains, forests, oceans and countryside. The carriages, which will be open to all passengers, are visibly distinct from other carriages, while a spokesperson for DLR told Evening Standard that travellers would be able to “meditate in peace”.Passengers will be able to download a meditation app developed for use on DLR trains and in stations. And Canary Wharf, Tower Gateway and...
TRAFFIC
