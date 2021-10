The wildly popular “What If” series from Marvel has teased alternate timelines and the multiversal events preparing us for the changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it’s back to revisit two key characters: Tony Stark and Killmonger. But, what happens changes the whole course of the Marvel timeline as we know it. In the beginning, when Tony stark is ambushed by the 10 Rings Organization, Killmonger intercedes saving him from the missle that would have otherwise exploded in his chest. This changes the course of Tony’s Arc in the MCU. Thus, Stark does not become Iron Man, the hero that saves the world from Thanos. Killmonger joins Stark Industries.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO