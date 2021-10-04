CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Genshin Impact Diluc build

By Amelia Zollner
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to learn how to create the best Diluc build in Genshin Impact? Maybe you’re here because you wished for Diluc with all your heart and finally got to add him to your party. Or maybe you’re here because he stole your pity. Whatever the reason may be, we’re here to help. As the owner of Dawn Winery (despite his hatred for wine), Diluc holds a hefty position in Mondstadt, and he’s strikingly powerful in battle as a main DPS.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Related
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Ningguang and Keqing will apparently get new skins

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm and the player base keeps growing by each day. The release of a new character is probably one of the most exciting events in the game for the majority of the community. A couple of months ago miHoYo decided to introduce...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Abilities Trailer

MiHoYo have released Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi abilities trailer, showcasing the abilities of the newest character to be added to their gacha action-RPG. Sangonomiya Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, and leads the resistance forces fighting against Raiden Shogun for control of Inazuma. She played a big role in the recent and ongoing Inazuma story quests, and is the third (fourth if you count Horizon: Zero Dawn‘s Aloy, who is currently PlayStation-exclusive) character that has been added in the current 2.1 update.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Yaoyao could arrive in update 2.4?

Yaoyao is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact and her absence from the last couple of updates generated even more hype around this Dendro character. There is a total of seven different elements in Genshin Impact, all of which are attached to the game's character, except one. We are yet to see a playable Dendro element user in the world of Teyvat.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Genshin Impact's First Birthday Overshadowed by Controversy

In four days, Genshin Impact will celebrate its first birthday. In theory, both the devs at miHoYo and the community should be celebrating. In practice, the latter resent the former - mainly for the poor rewards, but also for making it impossible to write comments. Genshin Impact turned out to...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment Gameplay Details Revealed

Developer miHoYo revealed more details about its upcoming Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event via a post on the HoYoLab community site. Players who have achieved Adventure Rank 28, finished the “Archon Quest: Chapter I: Act III”, and the “Trulla Chapter: Act I” (Xiangling’s story quest) can join the festivities. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Genshin Impact guide: Seiraimaru boat puzzle solution

To the west of Seirai Island in Genshin Impact, there’s a boat called the Seiraimaru. Inside is a plethora of tile puzzles with sweet rewards. Our Genshin Impact guide will explain how to solve the Seiraimaru boat puzzles and claim the rewards. First, you need to open up the entrance...
CARS
Redorbit.com

How To Complete Cleanup At Dawn II in Genshin Impact

This is part of the Commission Quests that you can take up on a daily basis. There are four of these quests daily and will reward you with Mora, Primogems and many more. However, all Commission Quests are random and thus vary or repeat from day to day. This particular quest is easy. But to the uninitiated, it can be very confusing as to how you will accomplish it. You came here to seek help and that’s just what we offer, so let’s start:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker: How to get 100%

If you've just started the Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event, you may be wondering where to find all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests needed for 100% completion. Luckily, this guide has all the answers you need. The event runs from September 27 until October 11 and has several stages....
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Anniversary Web Event Launched

Developer miHoYo is celebrating the first Genshin Impact anniversary with a new promotional video and a new browser-based web event. The kickoff was announced via the official game Twitter account, as well as on the HoYoLab Community site. The video, titled “Together on a Long Journey,” was uploaded to the official YouTube channel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Version 2.2 Livestream Announced

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that it will host a livestream for the Version 2.2 update, "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog," on October 3rd. As usual for these sorts of streams from the developer, players can expect to learn about new content coming in the update like playable characters, items, and the like as well as the official release date for the Version 2.2 update.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact 2.2 Release Date, New Characters, Leaks and Banners

By just following the normal release schedules of the updates for Genshin Impact by game company miHoYo, one can easily guess when the next one will be released. Here are the latest details about the speculated Genshin Impact 2.2 release date, its upcoming new characters, banners, and others. Genshin Impact...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Genshin Impact’ developer responds to angry fans

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has been paying “close attention” to the recent backlash following the game’s anniversary event. The anniversary event, which began on September 28, celebrates the first year of Genshin Impact. But it has already been widely criticised by fans for “exploiting” the community with raffle-like prize draws.
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

Why ‘Genshin Impact’ is suddenly being review bombed

Genshin Impact’s review rating has dropped drastically as players bomb it with bad reviews for its lackluster anniversary celebration. MiHoYo, creators of Genshin Impact, decided that for the game’s anniversary, they would hold a bus art contest and a small community event that wasn’t unlike previous holidays. Somehow, they made a grave mistake.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact Anniversary disappointments leads to review bombs

Fans of hit gacha action-adventure game Genshin Impact are mad at developers miHoYo for the supposedly lackluster rewards the developers are giving to its fans for Genshin Impact‘s anniversary celebration. This has led disgruntled fans to review bomb the game on the Google Play Store. As a result, Genshin Impact‘s score on the Play Store has fallen drastically. As of press time, the game sits on an average of three stars. At its lowest point, Genshin Impact‘s review rating on the Google Play Store has fallen down to an average of 1.7 stars.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Will Yelan be the first Dendro character?

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Inazuma Diaries: Tsurumi Island

MiHoYo Peels Back the Fog on Tsurumi Island With A New Inazuma Diaries Preview Page. Greetings, Travelers. Today we’ll be looking at The Inazuma Diaries: Tsurumi Island preview page for Genshin Impact, which will go over the strange new mechanics and features of the island. Those that viewed our livestream...
VIDEO GAMES
sportsaldente.com

How To Get Wings Of Shimmering Galaxy In Genshin Impact? The First Anniversary Of Genshin Impact

The following article is about the process of getting the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy in the Genshin Impact game. After releasing on 20th September 2020, Genshin Impact took the world by storm. The game was produced by miHoYo studio. The game was released on several gaming platforms including PC and Playstation 4. It was also nominated for several gaming awards. With the first anniversary just around the game has something special planned for us. Some of the rewards have already rolled out there are a few which are yet to be rolled out.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Thoma and Hu Tao Will Be on the Same Genshin Impact Banner

During the TGS 2021 Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream, the next Wishes were revealed. While both will be reruns, one new character will appear. After the Kokomi Genshin Impact banner ends on October 12, 2021, one for Childe will appear and be followed by Hu Tao and Thoma. Childe and Hu Tao are five-star characters. Thoma is a four-star.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact News: Labyrinth Warriors Event Details

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.2 reveal might not be as chock-full of new content as Version 2.0 and 2.1, but there are still a lot of great events in store for players to participate in. We’re about to get new Hangouts, combat-oriented events, Serenitea Pot additions, and even a whole new island to explore. One of these important events in the next version is the Labyrinth Warriors, a roguelike event where players traverse rooms, with random enemies and choices to progress. Completing this event rewards players with different sorts of materials, Mora, Primogems, and even get Xinyan along the way.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

