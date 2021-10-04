Teenage Girl Shot in Head at Brooklyn Park Recovering from Brain Surgery
A 16-year-old girl is recovering after being hit in the head by a stray bullet while sitting in the park after school. On Friday afternoon, Kyla Sobers was at Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park in Brooklyn when gunshots erupted. Kyla was hit in the head by a stray bullet and was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she had to undergo surgery to remove bullet pieces from her head, the NY Post reports.www.blackenterprise.com
