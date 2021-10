Mohamed Salah is not only the best player in the Premier League on current form but also the best player in the world, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said. Salah scored a sensational individual goal in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield, as well as setting up Sadio Mane’s opener. The forward has scored eight goals in as many appearances for his club so far this season, as well as joining the 100 club in the Premier League. “I don’t think there’s anyone playing better in the world,” Carragher told Sky Sports, “or in Europe in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO