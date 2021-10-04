CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analyzing Colts' snap counts in Week 4 vs. Dolphins

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXGWM_0cGQHdgL00

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) grabbed their first win of the season in a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins (1-3) on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Snapping a three-game losing streak to open the season and avoiding the dreaded 0-4 start, the Colts finally looked like a team with some promise. Some of that was due to help from the Dolphins, but we also have to give the Colts their due.

Following the Week 4 win, it’s time to take a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams for Indy:

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4n11_0cGQHdgL00

Notes

  • At right tackle, Julién Davenport got the start but shared snaps with Matt Pryor, who saw a season-high 42% share. With Davenport’s struggles, it will be interesting to see what the split looks like moving forward.
  • In the backfield, Jonathan Taylor led the way at 51% while Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack split snaps at 31% each. Taylor led the way with 19 touches followed by Mack (10) and Hines (4).
  • TE Jack Doyle was limited by a back injury and didn’t see his first snaps until the second half. This led to Mo Alie-Cox leading the room at 69% and a season-high for rookie Kylen Granson at 42% of the snaps.
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. continues to lead the room in snaps (86%) and targets (8).

Defense & Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXint_0cGQHdgL00

Notes

  • With a thin CB room, Isaiah Rodgers played 85% of the defensive snaps behind Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore.
  • It was essentially a three-man rotation at defensive end with rookie Kwity Paye out. The room was led by Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyquan Lewis, both of which saw a season-high snap share.
  • Kemoko Turay also flashed a bit more in an expanded role. His 46% snap share was the second-highest in a single game since the 2019 season started.
  • Meanwhile, Ben Banogu was out-snapped by Isaac Rochell.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts vs. Titans | Week 3 | Snap Counts

61 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, C Ryan Kelly, RG Mark Glowinski. 57 (93%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr. Coming into the game, the Colts got wide receiver Parris Campbell back from the abdomen injury that kept him out last week. Running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver Mike Strachan, both of whom were active the first two weeks, were healthy scratches. Left guard Quenton Nelson left in the second quarter with an ankle injury after being rolled on during a run play and was replaced by Chris Reed. Julién Davenport and Matt Pryor rotated at right tackle.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins vs Raiders review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-2 on Sunday after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. It was not a pretty game for the Dolphins, who struggled to find a rhythm throughout much of the contest and, even as they tried to make a furious comeback, seemed to luck into some plays more than they dictated the results to the Raiders. There were questionable calls, both from the referees and from the coaches. There were mistakes on the field. And there was another loss on the board as overtime ended.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Doyle
Person
Kenny Moore
profootballnetwork.com

Colts vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins game features two teams that began 2021 with playoff aspirations but are now desperate to avoid digging themselves into holes too deep to overcome. The Dolphins lost a heart-breaking game in Las Vegas to fall to 1-2, while the Colts fell to 0-3 at the hands of their AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans. Let’s take a look at the current NFL odds, the TV channel, how to listen, and how to live stream this Week 4 matchup, as well as a Colts vs. Dolphins prediction.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » The Colts' plan for quarterback Carson Wentz's progress from his sprained ankles is to get him "one day better," coach Frank Reich said Monday. Meaning: Wentz did not practice Wednesday and Thursday last week but was limited on Friday; Reich hopes Wentz can practice Wednesday; if he can't, getting Wentz on the field Thursday and Friday this week and then having him progress to practicing every day next week would be the goal.
NFL
click orlando

Dolphins vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins look to end a two-game losing streak when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite. What is the total for the game? The total is set...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Dolphins Showdown

Week 4 in the 2021 NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts are still looking for their first win of the year. It certainly hasn’t been the start that was expected out of the Colts, a team that many predicted to be one of the best in the AFC. At this point, they are just trying to get a win before the season becomes unsalvageable.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Colts#American Football#Wr
chatsports.com

Colts vs Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 4, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to the 2021 season, losing two of their first three game and seeing their starting quarterback, among others, land on injured reserve. It was not the way the team had hoped a year in which the playoffs seemed to be the goal would begin. However, there are still 14 games to be played and the Dolphins are not out of the AFC East divisional title race, nor are they out of a Wildcard chase.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins reveal throwbacks for Week 4 matchup vs Colts

All weekend long, the Miami Dolphins (and their fans) are honoring the greatest head coach of all time, Don Shula. Shula’s memorial will take place today at 4:30 PM EST this afternoon and is open to the public. (For tickets to Shula’s memorial, click HERE) However, his memory and the...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction and Preview

It's an important early-season game for the Colts and Dolphins as they play in Miami on Sunday. The home team is 1-2 while Indy is 0-3 so far on the season so a win is necessary to keep both in their respective division races. These two last played back in 2019 when the Dolphins took it 16-12 in Indianapolis. It was an awful contest as Ryan Fitzpatrick dueled Brian Hoyer with neither surpassing 205 passing yards.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts vs Dolphins Week 4: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

Through injuries, unexpectedly poor play, and uninspired play calling, the Colts find themselves heading into a must-win game against Miami in week four. Starting the season 0-4 would be a major shock for an organization that had a championship on its mind in the offseason. Unfortunately, that is a very real possibility, as they’ll face a Miami team with a more proven defense, and they have shown no real ability to keep Carson Wentz upright. To make matters worse, Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the Dolphins, so Colts fans could get to witness a quarterback we know all to well leading a team the Colts should certainly beat to a victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4 | Predictions & Picks

At some point, the bad luck and misfortune has to end for the Indianapolis Colts. Week 4 on the road against the backpedaling Miami Dolphins certainly feels like the right time. This week, ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, the staff here at Horseshoe Huddle does not go with...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Spero Dedes will provide play-by-play and Jay Feely will handle game analysis. Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL
USA Today

Colts' gameday roster by jersey number vs. Dolphins in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are still looking for their first win of the season when they travel south to Hard Rock Stadium to visit the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday. The Colts made some big roster moves before the Week 4 matchup. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was placed on the injured reserve list due to a high-ankle sprain so he won’t show up on the gameday roster. The Colts also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley and safety Ibraheim Campbell from the practice squad.
NFL
NJ.com

Colts vs Dolphins Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 4

Our NFL betting expert offers best Colts vs Dolphins predictions and picks for their NFL week four clash this Sunday, taking place at 1PM EST. The meeting in Miami matches hopeful playoff contenders facing long lists of injuries and concerns at quarterback. The Colts (0-3), who tied for the AFC...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Colts Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Most of the prognosticators predict the Ravens will beat the Colts on Monday night. Analysis: "The Ravens got through the hardest portion of their schedule with three wins in four games, including three on the road. M&T Bank Stadium will be packed and loud for a Monday night game in October. The Ravens are also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43. The Colts are struggling and won't be able to keep pace with surging Baltimore, which could also be healthier this week."
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Inside the Numbers: Colts at Dolphins - Week 4

After a tough loss at home, we dive inside the numbers of our game versus the Colts, presented by BDO. Blake Ferguson recovered a muffed punt from Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines early in the first quarter, extending Miami's takeaway streak to 26 games, the longest active mark in the NFL. The streak is the third longest in Dolphins history and longest since a 42-game streak from Dec. 5, 1982 to Oct. 6, 1985.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Nyheim Hines’ roller-coaster snap counts make no sense

It doesn’t look good for Frank Reich that we continue to find ourselves questioning his game plan for the offense. Whether it be asking Carson Wentz to play hero on two bum ankles, or failing to give Jonathan Taylor, an ascending star at the running back position, more than 15 carries per game, Reich hasn’t covered himself in glory this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy