CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Napoli’s perfect start overshadowed as racist abuse rears its ugly head

By Nicky Bandini
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6ROz_0cGQHUgg00
Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates Napoli’s victory at Fiorentina with teammate Victor Osimhen. Both players suffered racial abuse after the final whistle.

Kalidou Koulibaly ought to have been celebrating. Napoli’s brilliant centre-half had just helped his team to extend their perfect start in Serie A with a seventh consecutive win. This had been one of their most impressive, recovering to beat an upwardly mobile Fiorentina away from home after falling behind in the first half.

As he exited the pitch, however, Koulibaly’s joy was interrupted by racist abuse from the stands. Several of Napoli’s black players were targeted with monkey noises, an incident captured by TV cameras from the broadcaster, Dazn. While Victor Osimhen and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa chose to keep walking, Koulibaly reacted after hearing an even more explicit line of attack.

“Did you call me a monkey?” he is reported to have asked, pointing out his abuser. “Come down here and say it to me, if you’re brave enough.”

It is not the first time Koulibaly has been targeted inside an Italian stadium. In 2016, Napoli’s match away to Lazio was temporarily halted by the referee, Massimiliano Irrati, after monkey noises were aimed at the defender. He wrote about that experience in an article for the Players’ Tribune, recalling his anger and still juxtaposing it with a better side of human nature, found in a child mascot who had attempted to apologise on behalf of the adults.

Inter would be forced to play behind closed doors after racist chanting toward Koulibaly in 2018, and his Neapolitan teammates have been targeted with forms of regional discrimination during matches as well. Udinese were fined €10,000 after such chants were heard during their match against Napoli last month.

Nor are these stories unique to one team. Milan’s goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, called for a cultural shift after he was racially abused while playing at Juventus in September. “What do we do to fight racism in the football stadium?” he asked. “Do we really believe it is effective? I am in a club that strives to be a leader in fighting every type of discrimination. But we need to be more and all united in this battle against a societal issue bigger than football itself.”

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

It has been dismal to see such incidents arise so quickly after the reopening of stadiums in Italy. At least, on these recent occasions, there has been no attempt to sweep events under the rug. Juventus identified Maignan’s abuser and banned him from the stadium. Fiorentina’s general manager, Joe Barone, went to Napoli’s changing room on Sunday to apologise to Koulibaly, Osimhen and Anguissa in person.

Those responses are not highlighted because they merit special praise but simply as a contrast to what has gone before. It is only two years since Leonardo Bonucci responded to an instance of racist abuse against his Juventus teammate, Moise Kean, by suggesting that blame “should be split 50-50” because the striker had celebrated in front of the opposition fans (Bonucci did later backtrack somewhat).

Koulibaly posted to Twitter on Monday, translating the words he had heard aimed at him into three different languages and calling for the people who shouted them to receive lifetime bans. Osimhen called on his followers to speak to their children and their parents, and “make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin”.

Both players deserved for the conversation to be a different one. We ought to be talking about how each has excelled during Napoli’s flying start to the season. Koulibaly remains the foundation stone of a defence that has conceded three times in seven games. Osimhen, with four goals in six appearances, is living up to his club-record €70m transfer fee.

It was the Nigerian who brought Napoli back into Sunday’s game after they fell behind to a goal from Lucas Martínez Quarta. Osimhen’s pace was always going to test Fiorentina’s high defensive line, but it is his spatial awareness that marks him apart: the way he deploys his gangly limbs as precision tools to shield the ball from opponents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N0Ld_0cGQHUgg00
Amir Rrahmani (first right) scores Napoli’s well-worked second goal at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Photograph: Xinhua/Shutterstock

Unable to take possession from him cleanly, Quarta simply ran through the attacker’s hip as they raced into the Fiorentina box in the 40th minute. Bartlomiej Dragowski, in the Fiorentina goal, made a sensational double move to save Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty and then push the rebound off the same attacker’s head, but Hirving Lozano forced the ball home at the third attempt.

Napoli’s winning goal was something different, a rehearsed free-kick in which saw runners move early as Insigne stood over the ball, duping the defence into thinking he was about to serve a right-footed cross. Instead, the first wave of movement stopped abruptly, and Piotr Zielinski attacked the ball from a different angle. His left-footed delivery swung toward the back post, where Amir Rrahmani arrived unmarked to head home.

The manager, Luciano Spalletti, said afterwards that the ruse had been copied from Borussia Dortmund at the suggestion of Napoli’s match analyst. It was the seventh goal that the Partenopei have scored from a dead ball in this Serie A campaign. That number reflects the work being led by Spalletti since he took charge in the summer.

Anguissa, signed on loan from relegated Fulham, was the club’s biggest addition, and even the manager has confessed to not knowing who the player was before he arrived. The midfielder has made an impressive start, his ease in possession and willingness to carry the ball forward from deep positions allowing Napoli a greater range of possibilities in transition. Above all, Spalletti’s greatest success so far lies in taking care of the details: finding areas like set pieces where his team were not making the most of opportunities.

This team already boasted buckets of talent. Osimhen showed flashes of his genius during a first season interrupted by injuries and Covid. Koulibaly’s form had dipped, but we knew what kind of player he can be. Midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski are exceptional passers while Insigne, Lozano, Matteo Politano and Dries Mertens – who made his first appearance of the season off the bench on Sunday – offer an abundance of options behind the attack.

Spalletti, who brings his own pedigree as a former Russian league champion with Zenit and two-time Coppa Italia winner at Roma, has danced around questions about whether his team can compete for the Scudetto. It is easy to understand why he would not want to get ahead of himself. The season is young and significant challenges lie ahead, including an Africa Cup of Nations that is likely to deprive Napoli of Koulibaly, Osimhen and Anguissa for weeks.

Quick Guide

Serie A results

Show

Win by win, though, it is getting harder to hide. At the end of Sunday’s game, Spalletti joined the Dazn studio by satellite link-up for his post-game interview. José Mourinho was still on the line, finishing up his own conversation after Roma’s victory over Empoli.

“Great Spalletti! What are you trying to do, win every game?” demanded the Portuguese. Spalletti attempted to interrupt, admonishing him to: “Be good! You’re dangerous!” but Mourinho pressed ahead. “Congratulations! But I think you will lose your next away game.”

That match, of course, is against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Perhaps it will indeed prove a tougher test. But Napoli have beaten Juventus and now Fiorentina already this season. They are not top of the standings by chance.

Pos Team P GD Pts

1 Napoli 7 15 21

2 AC Milan 7 10 19

3 Inter Milan 7 14 17

4 Roma 7 8 15

5 Fiorentina 7 -1 12

6 Lazio 7 3 11

7 Juventus 7 1 11

8 Atalanta 7 1 11

9 Bologna 7 -2 11

10 Empoli 7 -3 9

11 Torino 7 2 8

12 Verona 7 1 8

13 Udinese 7 -2 8

14 Sassuolo 7 -2 7

15 Sampdoria 7 -3 6

16 Genoa 7 -6 5

17 Venezia 7 -7 5

18 Salernitana 7 -10 4

19 Spezia 7 -11 4

20 Cagliari 7 -8 3

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Seventh heaven: Napoli beats Fiorentina 2-1 to stay perfect

MILAN (AP) — Napoli bounced back from its first loss of the season to maintain its perfect start to the Serie A campaign. Luciano Spalletti’s side rallied to win 2-1 at Fiorentina on Sunday, with Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani scoring after Lucas Martínez Quarta had given the home side the lead.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Milan hold nerve at Atalanta to stay on heels of perfect Napoli

Milan (AFP) – AC Milan stayed in touch with Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday after coming away from Atalanta with a 3-2 win which maintains their unbeaten start to the season and underlines their title credentials. Milan came out on top in a frenetic encounter to stay two points...
SOCCER
ESPN

Napoli recover to maintain perfect start atop Serie A

Napoli came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, ensuring they remain the only side in Europe's top five leagues with a 100% record this season. The league leaders started sluggishly and were punished in the 28th minute as Lucas Martinez Quarta took...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Hirving Lozano
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Dries Mertens
Person
José Mourinho
World Soccer Talk

Napoli hold top spot after maintaining perfect start at Fiorentina

Milan (AFP) – Napoli will stay top of Serie A after maintaining their 100 percent start to the season with a gritty 2-1 win at Fiorentina, while Roma bounced back from derby defeat with a 2-0 win over Empoli. Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli have a perfect 21 points from their first...
SOCCER
BBC

Giorgio Chiellini 'ashamed' of racist abuse of Napoli players by Fiorentina fans

Italy and Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini says he is "ashamed" of the racist abuse Fiorentina fans aimed at Napoli players. Kalidou Koulibaly and Napoli team-mate Victor Osimhen detailed on social media the racist abuse they received during Sunday's 2-1 win at the Florence club. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, on loan at...
SOCIETY
kfgo.com

Soccer-Chiellini ‘ashamed as an Italian’ after Napoli trio abused

(Reuters) – Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini said he was ashamed “as an Italian” by the racist abuse directed at Napoli players by Fiorentina fans on Sunday. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is Black, said he was abused by Fiorentina fans, while the Gazzetta dello Sport reported his team mates Victor Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were also targeted after their 2-1 win.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Fulham#Africa Cup Of Nations#Ac Milan#Serie A#Andr Frank#Italian#The Players Tribune#Udinese#Juventus
The Independent

Is Italy vs Spain on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Italy face Spain tonight in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final, this time meeting in the last four of the Uefa Nations League at the San Siro in Milan. Both sides reached this stage after finishing top of their Nations League groups, with Italy edging the Netherlands and Spain topping Portugal in their respective pools last November. Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record 37-match unbeaten run, which included their 1-1 draw against Spain the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley before they progressed in a tense penalty shootout. Luis Enrique’s Spain side produced their best performance of the tournament...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

UEFA investigates claims of fans’ racist, antisemitic abuse

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has opened investigations into allegations of racist abuse by Czech children and antisemitism by German fans at Europa League games. Thousands of young fans booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the team’s visit to Sparta Prague last Thursday. However, Sparta denies allegations of racism. Union Berlin already apologized for “shameful and intolerable” abuse by its fans targeted at fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on the same evening. UEFA opened disciplinary cases against the two clubs but gave no timetable for its decisions.
UEFA
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand names ‘seriously impressive’ Manchester City as new Premier League title favourites

Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
The Independent

Tammy Abraham: ‘When Jose Mourinho speaks, you listen – I made the right decision to leave Chelsea’

Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Italy vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League semi-final tonight

Spain will look to avenge their Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to Italy tonight when they play the European champions in the last four of the Uefa Nations League. Luis Enrique’s side were a penalty shootout away from joining England in the Euro 2020 final but Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo missed their kicks as Italy won 4-2. The sides drew 1-1 in a thrilling semi-final at Wembley, but La Roja are missing a number of players who featured in that match, including Pedri, Morata, Olmo and Jordi Alba. Apart from a couple of absences in attack, Italy are at full...
SOCCER
The Independent

Belgium vs France prediction: How will Nations League semi-final play out tonight?

Belgium play France tonight in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals, in what is their first meeting since the last four of the World Cup in 2018. Roberto Martinez’s side advanced past England, Denmark and Iceland to qualify for the second edition of the Nations League finals, while France progressed out of a group that included defending champions Portugal, as well as Sweden and Croatia. Both sides secured their places last November but have since been in action at the Euro 2020 finals and in World Cup qualifying. Belgium’s run at the Euros was ended by eventual champions Italy in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Spain end 10-man Italy’s unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan.Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European champions’ world-record unbeaten run at 37 games.Italy, who played more than half of the match a man down at the San Siro after captain Leonardo Bonucci was dismissed for two yellow cards, set up a tense finish thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.But Spain held on to progress...
SOCCER
The Independent

Watford defender Craig Cathcart thinks hire-and-fire policy for managers works for club

Watford’s hire-and-fire model for managers may be brutal but Craig Cathcart insists results show it works for the club.Xisco Munoz was shown the door this weekend following a 1-0 loss to Leeds, with the Spaniard given less than 10 months in charge despite guiding them to promotion last term. He left the Hornets 14th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games.Cathcart learned the news in a text message from his sister as he relaxed with family on Sunday, but though initially surprised the 32-year-old has become used to the process in his seven years at Vicarage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not ‘distracted’ by social media critics after difficult start

Manchester United football director John Murtough told supporters that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff are sticking to their plan and ignoring social media criticism after a mixed start to the new season.United have won five but lost three of their opening 10 games this season and sit fourth in the Premier League table, despite a relatively favourable set of opening fixtures.Solskjaer has come under early scrutiny after a summer which saw the high-profile arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, followed by the return of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.The United manager is yet to win his first piece of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Luis Suarez reveals details of infamous phone call with Ronald Koeman

Luis Suarez has slammed Ronald Koeman for “lacking the personality” to deal with his exit from Barcelona in the proper manner. The Atletico Madrid striker was told he was no longer wanted at the club by Koeman in a 40-second phone call last summer, shortly after the former Netherlands manager had taken charge at the Nou Camp. Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons for Barcelona and is third on their all-time scorers list, joined Atletico shortly after and went on to win the title with Diego Simeone’s side that campaign. The 34-year-old scored the opening goal in Atletico’s...
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy