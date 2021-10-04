Bill Belichick denies having ever talked to Seth Wickersham

Tom Brady might have left Foxboro, but the controversy involving his time with the Patriots still lingers. Part of that can be attributed to Seth Wickersham's book, "It's Better To Be Feared," chronicling the relationship between Bill Belichick and his former quarterback.

Appearing on the Greg Hill Show Monday morning following the Patriots' 19-17 loss to Brady's Buccaneers, Belichick was asked about some of claims made in Wickersham's book, painting the picture of a head coach some prominent players had issues with.

"I don’t think I’m ever surprised by that type of media coverage," Belichick said. "I don’t think I ever even talked to the guy, so I don’t know him. You have to ask him what his great sources are. I’m not sure."

The proclamation by Belichick that he hadn't talked to Wickersham directly contradicts a passage on Page 19 in the book that reads, "I have covered all aspects of their careers as a writer at ESPN. I had visited Brady's home and had late-night conversations with Belichick."

Belichick and Brady reportedly met behind closed doors for about 20 minutes following Sunday night's game at Gillette Stadium. When asked about the get-together, the coach said it was a get-together he preferred to keep private.

"I don't know what everybody else thinks. I know my relationship with Tom and it's been a great one over 20 years," Belichick said. He added, "I keep all my conversations with Tom personal, like I always have."