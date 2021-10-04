CH Mall Vaccine Pop-Up

The Cherry Hill Mall Vaccination Site located at 2000 Route 38 in Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 is offering Covid-19 Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccination and a $25 gift card for every vaccination provided by the Camden Coalition on the following dates: Friday, October 8th from 4:00-7:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 9th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 10th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. This event is located in 76 Forward on the upper-level Nordstrom's Wing across from Forever 21. It's sponsored by NJ Department of Health, 76 Forward, Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, and Cooper. In addition to attending one of the pop-up or mobile vaccination events below, you can use the NJ Vaccine Appointment Finder to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at a time and location convenient for you. Check here weekly for new vaccination dates and times. The following local Rite-Aid and CVS pharmacy stores have vaccinations available by appointment.