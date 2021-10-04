CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherry Hill, NJ

CH Mall Vaccine Pop-Up

By Joan Brennan
merchantville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cherry Hill Mall Vaccination Site located at 2000 Route 38 in Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 is offering Covid-19 Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccination and a $25 gift card for every vaccination provided by the Camden Coalition on the following dates: Friday, October 8th from 4:00-7:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 9th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 10th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. This event is located in 76 Forward on the upper-level Nordstrom's Wing across from Forever 21. It's sponsored by NJ Department of Health, 76 Forward, Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, and Cooper. In addition to attending one of the pop-up or mobile vaccination events below, you can use the NJ Vaccine Appointment Finder to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at a time and location convenient for you. Check here weekly for new vaccination dates and times. The following local Rite-Aid and CVS pharmacy stores have vaccinations available by appointment.

www.merchantville.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ch Mall Vaccine Pop#J J#The Camden Coalition#Nordstrom#Nj Department Of Health#Forward#Rite Aid

Comments / 0

Community Policy