Five years ago, a massive leak of documents from a Panama law firm shed light on the widespread, often shady use of tax shelters by wealthy and powerful people around the world. After the "Panama Papers" were released, clients of another politically connected Panama law firm asked that security be strengthened so they weren't similarly exposed. That firm, Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee — or Alcogal — represents one of the largest trove of leaked documents in what the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is calling the "Pandora Papers," a bigger, more comprehensive tax haven accounting released Sunday.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO