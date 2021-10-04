CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazar Hayward arrested for providing fake COVID-19 results

By Antima Singh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NBA player, Lazar Hayward, was arrested by the Hawaiian authorities for falsifying COVID documents and uploading them online into the travel portal. According to the Hawaiian state laws, the travelers are to submit either a negative test result or their vaccination card but Lazar, an ex-NBA player who played for Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Houston Rockets., was caught along with the other traveler from LA and is currently being charged under falsification of COVID documents.

