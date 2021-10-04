CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger hosting﻿ vaccine power hour dedicated to administering COVID-19, flu vaccines

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Kroger pharmacies and The Little Clinic locations are now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those eligible. The grocery chain announced it will host a vaccine power hour during the first hour of business, Monday through Friday, solely dedicated to providing COVID-19, flu and other vaccines at all locations in the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton regions.

