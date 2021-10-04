CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccinating the Homebound

By Joan Brennan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey has launched a new process to help individuals who are homebound to obtain COVID-19 vaccination. Homebound individuals or their caregivers can now go tohttps://covid19.nj.gov/homeboundvax, or call 1-855-568-0545, to complete a form to request in-home vaccination. Once the completed form is submitted, NJDOH will forward the form to a home health agency, local health department or other vaccination provider, and the individual who submitted the form will be contacted to schedule an in-home vaccination appointment.

