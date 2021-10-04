Vaccinating the Homebound

New Jersey's COVID-19 Vaccination Overview dashboard can be found on the NJ COVID-19 Information Hub. The dashboard is updated once daily, usually between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the map of vaccination coverage is refreshed weekly. Current vaccination course data as of 10/2/2021 is for individuals who have received at least one dose of any vaccine and who have received a single dose from a one-dose vaccine course, e.g., the J&J vaccine, or their second dose from a two-dose course e.g. Moderna or Pfizer. Merchantville has a one dose rate of 85% age 12 and over; 81% age 18 and over; 82% age 30 and over; and, 97% age 65 and over. Merchantville's completed dose rate is 80% age 12 and over; 76% age 18 and over; 76% age 30 and over; and, 93% age 65 and over.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO