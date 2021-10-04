CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 04 October 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, October 4, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Gradient MSP Hires Dave Goldie as VP of Channel

Cytracom & IT Glue veteran Dave Goldie joins Gradient MSP. Billing automation software for MSPs nears launch. Leg Up 2021 MSP conference confirmed. Gradient MSP has hired Cytracom and IT Glue veteran Dave Goldie as VP, channel. Goldie arrives as Gradient MSP prepares to release Billable, an application that works with PSA (professional services automation) software to automate monthly customer billing tasks for MSPs.
NetApp Acquires CloudCheckr: MSPs Gain Cloud Cost Management, Security Tools

NetApp is acquiring CloudCheckr, a cloud cost management, security and compliance visibility platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 622 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. CloudCheckr was private...
Intermedia, NEC Expand UCaaS Partnership

Intermedia Cloud Communications and NEC continue to expand their UCaaS (unified communications as as service) partnership. The latest milestone, involving work in Asia, arrives at a curious time for both companies. Indeed, the expanded partnership comes roughly six months after Intermedia postponed its IPO (initial public offering). It also surfaces as NEC explores the international market for potential acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.
Centrilogic Acquires MSP, Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider 3RP

Centrilogic, backed by private equity firms TriSpan and Long Point Capital, has acquired 3RP, a managed services provider (MSP) for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Applications, and Databases. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 629 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in...
CACI Joins GitLab Partner Program

CACI International has been named GitLab Partner Program’s first federal system integrator, enabling the company to deliver software more efficiently to federal customers. GitLab’s DevOps platform shortens the system development lifecycle and provides continuous delivery of secure software. The partner program allows CACI to leverage the platform while strengthening security and compliance.
10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 08 October 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:. 10. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more. 9. Four MSPs Merge to Form Integris:...
Aabyss Limited Acquires Cisco Partner Netcom Technologies

Aabyss Limited has acquired fellow British MSP and Cisco partner Netcom Technologies for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 631 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. The acquisition bolsters Aabyss’ presence in northern England...
Quest Software’s One Identity Acquires OneLogin; MSPs Gain Cloud IAM Option

One Identity has acquired OneLogin. The combined company will offer MSP partners such capabilities as identity access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), identity governance and administration (IGA), and Microsoft Active Directory management and security (ADMS) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal...
PSA Software Startup Raises Funding; Targets IT Service Providers and SMBs

PSOhub, a startup that develops professional services automation (PSA) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised Series A funding. The company is targeting small and midsize business (SMB) customers, along with IT service providers. Financial details for the PSOhub funding were not disclosed. Key PSOhub investors include Unit4...
MSP Software and Cybersecurity Investor Summit Partners Raises $8.35B

Summit Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm that frequently acquires and/or invests in MSP software and cybersecurity companies, has raised $8.35 billion for its Growth Equity Fund XI. The figure exceeds Summit Partners’ original target raise by more than $1 billion. The new fund will target minority and...
Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Altair Names Neilsoft Channel Partner in India

TROY, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 — Altair, a global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, signed a new channel partner agreement with Neilsoft, based in Pune, India, to further expand Altair’s data analytics and AI presence in India. Neilsoft will manage sales and support responsibility for Altair’s data analytics and AI portfolio through its pan-India presence, including offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Chennai, and more.
SaaS Security Attracts More Venture Capital; Will MSPs Plug In?

SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) startup Adaptive Shield has raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners. Okta Ventures and Vertex Ventures Israel also participated in the round. Adaptive Shield’s business valuation was not disclosed. Adaptive Shield’s software allows customers to find and fix misconfigurations and misappropriated...
Accenture Acquires Systems Integrator, Infor EAM Partner Advoco

Global IT consulting firm Accenture has chalked up another in a long line of acquisitions, this time buying systems integrator and Infor partner Advoco. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 624 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology...
Microsoft Acquires OKR, Employee Experience Software Platform Ally.io

Microsoft has acquired Ally.io, an OKR (objectives and key results) software company. Ally.io’s software — also known as a goal management and business execution platform — will tuck into Microsoft’s Viva employee experience platform (EXP), the buyer said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A...
