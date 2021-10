The Las Vegas Raiders have hit the ground running this season, winning their first three games, with two of them coming in thrilling overtime fashion. At the center of their success stands 3x Pro Bowler Derek Carr who has put together one MVP-caliber performance after another. Assisted by a solid supporting cast and a bit of luck, he has helped the Raiders turn heads with their 3-0 start to the season, all against 2020 playoff teams (unlike their division-rival in Denver).

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO