Tropical Activity Settling Down

Heading into the middle parts of October tropical activity is starting to settle down across the Atlantic Basin. Currently, there are no named tropical systems.

Close to home, an area of showers and storms located just offshore of the Carolinas has a very low chance for development. Currently, the NHC is placing a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. Regardless, this area of disturbed weather is traveling northeast. This area will not move into the Gulf and there are no new threats to the Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 to 10 days. The next name on the list is Wanda. We will have to watch the Gulf until late October, but I don’t see any threat at this time.

For all your tropical needs and local weather, make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App on your cell phone and mobile devices.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.