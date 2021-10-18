Tropical Activity at a Minimum

Heading into the latter half of October tropical activity is quiet across the Atlantic Basin. Currently, there are no named tropical systems or disturbances being monitored.

There are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 days. The next name on the list is Wanda. We will have to watch the Gulf until late October, but we don’t see any threat at this time. One model has been hinting at a tropical system developing in about 7 to 14 days in and around the Atlantic.

