When was the last time you were present? Really present in the moment?. I bet it’s been a while. I get it, it is much more difficult than it sounds. Life can be chaotic. Full of endless distractions and unfinished to-do lists. Who has the time to sit and simply enjoy the feeling of, say, fresh air on their face? Or sit and notice the bubble of contentment that comes with achieving a small goal or spending an evening with family and friends? There are far too many things to do and way too many places to be.

YOGA ・ 14 DAYS AGO