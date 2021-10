SEE VIDEO: JERSEY COUNTY - Two lanes of the U.S. 67 Delhi Bypass expansion opened this week. The lanes are northbound on U.S. 67. Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer John Adcock said work continues on the two southbound lanes and those will be completed next year. The contract finish date is by November 2022, but Adcock says those lanes could be ready to open by spring or summer, depending on the winter weather. The Delhi Bypass project on U.S. 67 started in September 2020 Continue Reading

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO