Forest Service is right to restore forest health

Mike Garrity’s most recent attack on public lands managers and their efforts to protect Helena’s water supply is disingenuous and grossly misleading. Prior to harvest, the area depicted in his photo was choking with dead and dying lodgepole pine trees due to a mountain pine beetle outbreak. Included herein is a before photo displaying conditions on the South Helena Timber Sale before harvesting took place. Our company held that contract and our crews had to struggle with chest deep fuels throughout the area.