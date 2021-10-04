SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Lakisha James shares how the lowest point in her life led to positive change
Everyone makes mistakes. It’s how you recover that comes to define you. The important thing is learning a lesson and trying to do better next time around. When you do, mistakes can actually transform your world. This week, Kelley visited with Lakisha James who shared how reaching the lowest point in her life put her on a track of making positive changes both in her life and the lives of her community:shoredailynews.com
Comments / 0