‘No Brain, No Pain’: UConn Researcher Develops Novel Neural Stimulation Protocol for Treating Chronic Pain

uconn.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny pain you experience is all in your head – really. When we feel pain in response to a stimulus, whether stubbing a toe, burning a finger, or something more severe, the feeling of pain is the result of a complex signaling pathway in the nervous system. Pain starts with...

today.uconn.edu

Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Physics World

Personalized brain stimulation could treat untreatable depression

Depression is a common disorder, affecting an estimated 5% of adults worldwide, and a leading cause of disability. Although therapy and medications are effective in most patients, there’s a substantial minority who remain resistant to all available treatments. “It was these patients who really drove us to do this research,”...
MENTAL HEALTH
Freethink

Therapy can relieve chronic back pain by rewiring the brain

Two-thirds of chronic back pain patients who had a psychological treatment, called “pain reprocessing therapy,” experienced almost complete pain relief — suggesting a new way to kill pain without medications. The challenge: Chronic back pain — pain that lasts for at least 12 weeks — is incredibly common, affecting about...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Physics World

Ultralow-frequency neuromodulation safely relieves chronic pain

Chronic pain, classified as persistent pain that lasts longer than three to six months, remains an area of considerable unmet medical need. A new treatment that uses electrodes to deliver alternating pulses of ultralow-frequency (ULF) current could help address this need. In a pilot trial, the treatment improved pain ratings by as much as 90% after 15 days of use. Unlike existing clinical neuromodulation techniques, this ULF approach avoids tissue damage and other side effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Stimulating Pressure Points in the Ear Could Help Treat Chronic Abdominal Pain in Children

Pilot study reveals patient and family interest in exploring acupressure as a potential treatment for a challenging group of abdominal disorders. A type of acupressure focused on pressure points in the ear could be a promising treatment for functional abdominal pain disorder (FAPD), a challenging group of disorders that cause chronic abdominal pain in 13.5% of children and adolescents.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Novel mind-body program outperforms other forms of treatment for chronic back pain

Chronic back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. In the United States, patients spend up to $300 billion each year to treat the condition, according to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Pain. However, common therapies such as surgery and steroid injections intended to address physical origins of back pain have not been clearly proven to work in randomized clinical trials, and a growing body of evidence suggests that psychological factors may be associated with of some forms of back pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
630 WMAL

Study: You Can “Unlearn” Your Chronic Back Pain

Many people with long-term back pain have tried physical therapy and medication, to no avail. A new study suggests they might “unlearn” their discomfort in weeks — using psychological therapy. “For a long time, we have thought that chronic pain is due primarily to problems in the body, and most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Chronic pain management for Māori emphasises meds over other approaches

Māori adults who experience chronic pain are being prescribed painkillers at the expense of best practice treatments and are not being offered referrals to specialists, research from the Māori community health provider, Tu Kotahi Māori Asthma and Research Trust and the University of Otago, Wellington has found. The research was...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

New brain stimulation method can reduce tough-to-treat depression

In a new study from the University of California, San Francisco, researchers found an experimental approach involving deep brain stimulation could help lower depression. The new approach is called ‘closed-loop neuromodulation.’ By design, it’s a highly individualized intervention, involving a multistep process. The first step involves locating the particular neural...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Chronic Pain in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

"My pain is exhausting, and it's rarely just pain. If not accompanied by diarrhoea, fatigue, or other debilitating symptoms, it's joined by a spiral of anxious thoughts about what the pain means……. I was constantly at doctors' and hospital appointments, but I was rarely asked about my pain. Even now, unless I'm in flare up, no one asks me about my pain or fatigue…. truthfully, those doctors and nurses don't have time to ask me about symptoms if I'm not flaring up…….IBD clinics even when interested aren't funded to manage those symptoms…and healthcare professionals dismissed my symptoms as they don't know what to say, as they don't understand pain in IBD, and they feel as powerless as I do……given that pain is one of the top presenting complaints in IBD, I find it astonishing how little I get asked about it".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KRQE News 13

UNM scientists developing antibody treatment for chronic pain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at the University of New Mexico are developing a new treatment for chronic pain. They’ve received a $1 million grant to create a novel antibody they hope can reduce pain responses. The research focuses on a hormone, cholecystokinin (CCK), a peptide hormone, found in the stomach and the brain that aggravates nerve cells. If successful, the antibody would block the effects of that hormone.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Medscape News

Retraining the Brain May Eliminate Chronic Back Pain

Psychological therapy that changes an individual's beliefs about pain not only provides lasting chronic pain relief but also alters brain regions related to pain generation, new research shows. In the first randomized controlled test of pain reprocessing therapy (PRT), two thirds of patients with chronic back pain (CBP) who received...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SlashGear

Researchers treat depression using a new type of deep brain stimulation

For people who suffer from severe depression, sometimes treatment is very difficult. While medications help many depression sufferers, for some, typical medications and treatments don’t work. Researchers from the University of California San Francisco have announced the results of a new study they believe highlights a new type of treatment for patients with severe depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: A new potential treatment for chronic pain without the risks of opioids

Pain from an injury leads many people to opt for opioids. These medications can be very effective at pain relief, but they come with the risk of addiction or overdose. Researchers from the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biological Sciences are looking into a new, longer lasting and safer way to treat pain.
HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Chronic Pain Treatment Should Include Psychological Interventions

Newswise — Pain is the body’s way of alerting the brain to injury and disease. Without a robust pain response, physical trauma could go unnoticed and untreated. Some people, however, experience chronic pain that lasts long after an injury has healed or has no easily identifiable cause. Unfortunately, treating chronic...
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Corneal mechanical sensitivity in individuals with chronic pain

A cross sectional study investigated how chronic pain conditions outside of the eye impact corneal sensitivity. This article was reviewed by Brandon Baksh, BA, and Anat Galor, MD, MSPH. Chronic pain is a common and often debilitating condition. Chronic pain syndromes can be localized to the head and face, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Danger Sign You're Developing Liver Disease, Says Science

The liver is one of the body's most crucial organs, responsible for detoxifying the blood, metabolizing macronutrients, and producing chemicals that enable essential bodily processes. And during this pandemic, many of us are not treating it properly: "Although national figures are not available, admissions for alcoholic liver disease at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California were up 30% in 2020 compared with 2019, said Dr. Brian Lee, a transplant hepatologist who treats the condition in alcoholics," reports Kaiser Health News. "There's been a tremendous influx," Dr. Haripriya Maddur, a hepatologist at Northwestern Medicine, told the website. Read on to see the #1 danger sign—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE

