Protests

Climate protesters block 4 roads in London; 38 arrested

fox44news.com
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Police arrested at least 38 environmental protesters for causing traffic misery in London during Monday’s morning rush hour after blocking a string of major routes. The protesters, who are pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade, have for weeks blocked roads in and...

Reuters

British police arrest 39 climate activists blocking Port of Dover

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British climate change protesters on Friday temporarily blocked the Port of Dover, Europe's busiest trucking port, and police arrested 39 people. About 40 activists from the environmental group Insulate Britain brought traffic to and from the port, the main artery for trade over the English Channel, to a standstill. Some demonstrators sat on the road until police cleared them.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

M25 protesters vow to continue blocking roads despite threat of jail

National Highways is preparing to take up to 50 Insulate Britain protesters to court after they defied an injunction banning them from the M25. A source said the agency now had the names of protesters and would serve the injunction on them which carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and/or unlimited fine for breaches of it.
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Government takes out further injunction against climate activists blocking roads

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the injunction covers ‘every major road and motorway linked to the M25’. The Government has taken out a fresh injunction aimed at preventing climate activists from blocking roads. The new injunction bans protesters from Insulate Britain from obstructing traffic and access to motorways and major A Roads in and around...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Emotional clash with motorists as Insulate Britain block four roads in London

The climate group have blocked four major routes into the capital amid their fourth week of action. Insulate Britain protesters have clashed with motorists including a woman desperate to see her mother in hospital as the group staged another demonstration in London. The group said around 50 people had blocked...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Road-blocking injunction served to 111 Insulate Britain protesters, court told

Demonstrations have continued, with a number of major roads in the South East and London being targeted. More than 100 Insulate Britain protesters have been served with an injunction against road-blocking demonstrations, the High Court has heard. Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion offshoot have blocked major roads including the M25...
PROTESTS
newschain

Prime Minister brands road-blocking protesters ‘irresponsible crusties’

The Prime Minister has branded protesters who have blocked major UK roads as “irresponsible crusties”. Boris Johnson said Insulate Britain protesters, who have blocked highways across the South East in recent weeks, have been “doing considerable damage to the economy”. His comments come ahead of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s speech...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Insulate Britain: Transport for London granted injunction against climate protesters

Transport for London (TfL) has been granted a High Court injunction against protesters from the climate action group Insulate Britain in a bid to stop them from obstructing traffic.The capital’s transport network said on Friday that the ban applied to 14 locations around the city, including some of its busiest roads.It came after protesters blocked motorway junctions for the 12th time in the past four weeks as part of efforts to pressure the government into insulating all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.Insulate Britain activists said that about 40 demonstrators were involved in blocking the junction of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

London’s DLR launches ‘chill-out’ carriages in trains to reduce commuter anxiety

“Chill-out” carriages have been created on London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains in a bid to minimise back-to-work anxiety among commuters.Twelve DLR trains will each have a carriage dedicated to “mindfulness”, with the onboard area covered in images of mountains, forests, oceans and countryside. The carriages, which will be open to all passengers, are visibly distinct from other carriages, while a spokesperson for DLR told Evening Standard that travellers would be able to “meditate in peace”.Passengers will be able to download a meditation app developed for use on DLR trains and in stations. And Canary Wharf, Tower Gateway and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

CCTV released in hunt for rapist who attacked woman in London alley

The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape which took place in east London.The incident occurred on 20 September 2020 at Sprowston Mews in Newham, and involved a woman who told officers that she had been raped by a man.Sprowston Mews is a small alleyway, located behind the high street in the Forest Gate area of Newham. There are very few houses near to where the rape is alledged to have taken place.In an attempt to locate the victim, police have released a CCTV image of a man who they say they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.The man can be seen in a doorway, clad in a jacket with the hood up and a mask covering part of his chin.Detective Constable Murad Talat, from the local policing team in east London, said: “We are releasing this image today in the hope that someone will recognise this man and let us know who he is.“Please take a careful look at the photo and if you think you can help, get in touch as soon as possible.“Any information you have could be vital for our investigation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
