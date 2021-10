BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time ever the Boston Marathon is being run in October and that change will bring several other changes to the 125th edition of the race. The most noticeable will be the size. FIELD SIZE The field of 20,000 runners will be smaller than usual as the marathon returns for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half. That’s the smallest field of runners since 2002. The 2019 race had more than 30,000 runners. While the overall field is smaller, the number of official charity runners, approximately 2,400, will not change. There will also be more than 27,000 others running...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO