Hundreds enjoy Evening of Jazz in the museum’s Faulkner Garden
10/01/2021 – New Albany Garden Club entertained a crowd of 275 community members and visitors at the Union County Heritage Museum. The event, An Evening of Jazz in the Faulkner Garden, kicked off Tallahatchie Riverfest weekend and is a fundraiser for the New Albany Garden Club. Guests of the event enjoyed an evening under the stars and twinkling lights in the backyard of the Union County Heritage Museum that overlooks the Faulkner Literary Garden.www.nemiss.news
