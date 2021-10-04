Hundreds enjoy Evening of Jazz in the museum’s Faulkner Garden

‘Rock-N-Stroll’ will be happening on second Saturdays through October!. If you’ve never been to Oakland’s charming Rockridge neighborhood, it is a lovely place to spend the day any weekend, but they have just announced a new series that will take it up a notch! Rockridge Rock-N-Stroll is now happening on second Saturdays, the last of which is October 9. Enjoy this awesome event all day from 10am until 6pm, with live music the entire time from a variety of acts up and down the street!

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO