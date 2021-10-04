CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain chances return by the middle of the week

By Grant Tosterud
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A quiet and dry start to the week, but a storm system will bring rain chances into western and central New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday. A near-perfect morning for today’s Mass Ascension at Balloon Fiesta Park, with the exception of a slightly stronger northerly wind at times. A weak area of high pressure is building over New Mexico keeping quiet and dry and warmer weather around. A storm system approaches the state Tuesday, bringing rain chances into western New Mexico. Some of these showers will make their way into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning which could impact that day’s Mass Ascension.

