Protests

Thousands Gather For The 2021 Women's March To Stand Up For Abortion Rights

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Women's March held on Saturday included celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after former President Trump's inauguration, the march this year was organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.

Tiffany Cross Blames ‘White Women’ Who Voted Republican for ‘Ridiculous’ Abortion Laws

Tiffany Cross singled out white women on Saturday’s The Cross Connection for putting “conservative” anti-abortion politicians in office at the state level. In her recurring segment Make It Make Sense, the MSNBC host takes and answers submitted video questions for her show. In this case, the question “is about the rush to pass anti-abortion laws,” she said.
Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
We must save Roe v. Wade

I was 18 years old when the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions in Roe v. Wade. If you’ve only known an America where abortion was safe and legal, it can be hard to comprehend the suffering woman endured before Roe. But in this country – the wealthiest on earth – women died without access to basic reproductive health care. I never thought that in my 66th year, politicians and partisan judges would turn back the clock to that dark time.
What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
October 3rd, 1977: Remembering Rosie Jiménez On the Day She Died From An Unsafe Abortion

On October 2nd, the Women’s March took to the streets of Washington, D.C. This time, women were marching with reproductive rights as the primary cause in their hearts. On September 1st, the United States Supreme Court declined to comment on Texas’s new SB 8 law–a law that makes it illegal for a woman to terminate her pregnancy after six weeks. This isn’t just a fight for abortion rights–it’s a fight for the health and safety of American women, period. And there is very real history that proves why safe abortion access for all women is of dire importance.
Matthew McConaughey reveals how he feels about the Texas abortion ban

Matthew McConaughey is not all right with the Texas abortion ban. How does Matthew McConaughey feel about the Texas abortion law?. McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, recently talked about his run for Texas governor on the “Sway” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher. McConaughey said he does not support the strict...
Supreme Court poised to make landmark rulings on abortion, guns, religious rights

The Supreme Court is slated to decide on cases related to several hot-button issues during the term that begins Monday, including abortion, gun rights, and school vouchers. On Dec. 1, justices will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges a Mississippi law that bans most abortions when "the probable gestational age of the unborn human" is more than 15 weeks. Detractors claim a ruling in favor of the law could undermine or even lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Right to abortion | Hundreds of “women’s marches” organized on Saturday

(Washington) The fight for the right to abortion will be fought Saturday on the streets of the United States, where hundreds of demonstrations are planned as part of a “women’s march” aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive. Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:53 pm. Charlotte PLANTIVE Agence France-Presse.
