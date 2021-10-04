Grafton High boys soccer battles rival Auburn to a 2-2 deadlock

GRAFTON --- In terms of pure high school sports entertainment, you’d have to go some to top the excellence of Grafton High’s matchup with visiting Auburn High on Sept. 29. The Gators entered the contest knowing that they were about to lock horns with one of the region’s most challenging opponents as the Rockets, winners in six of eight games on the season so far, with size, speed and aggressive play along with prolific goal scoring. This one played out as much as two heavyweight opponents would have it, and when the dust settled, it was a 2-2 tie driven by a gutsy performance by the green and white from start to finish.