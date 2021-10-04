CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Man on horseback taunts people in the UK waiting in line for gas.

By Otis Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain is going through a gas shortage. So a guy on horseback decided to taunt people waiting in line (or as they call in que.) He came back on a bike and did it later.

