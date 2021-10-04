CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban Says 5 Civilians Killed In Bomb Attack At Kabul Mosque

By CBS News
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...

CBS News

Afghanistan explosion leaves at least 100 dead and wounded, Taliban official says

An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Major blast kills many Shia worshippers in Afghan mosque, Taliban official confirms

A major blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, resulting in multiple deaths, a Taliban official said on Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.News agency AFP confirmed that the blast left 15 dead and over 90 wounded, according to an MSF hospital source.It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or the victims’ identities. But on Fridays a large number of Muslim worshippers gathering in mosques to perform Friday prayers, the most prominent Islamic ritual of the week. More to follow… Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
RELIGION
AFP

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz has killed at least 55 people in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country in August. Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in Friday's blast, which was claimed by the Islamic State group and appeared designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. The regional branch of the rabidly sectarian IS has repeatedly targeted Shiites in Afghanistan. It is a Sunni Islamist group like the Taliban, but the two are bitter rivals. "It was a very terrifying incident," said a teacher in Kunduz, who lives near the mosque.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Taliban say four Islamic State members captured near Kabul

KABUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taliban forces raided an area west of Kabul and captured four members of an Islamic State cell, the movement's main spokesman said on Wednesday. The raid, in Paghman district just outside the Afghan capital, followed a bomb attack on a mosque on Sunday claimed by Islamic State, which has mounted a series of operations since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in August.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
AFP

British envoy in Kabul as Taliban seek to break isolation

A senior British envoy held talks with top Taliban officials in Kabul on Tuesday -- the first since foreign forces evacuated from Afghanistan -- as the country's new masters seek a path out of international isolation. He flew out of Kabul with the British delegation, a UK government official said.
WORLD
Gazette

Taliban petition to resume international flights from Kabul

The Taliban are now calling for international flights out of Afghanistan to resume, claiming the issues at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have been resolved nearly a month after the United States's military withdrawal from the region. "As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the...
LIFESTYLE
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
AFP

Uncle of Syria's Assad returns home from decades-long exile

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has returned home from 36 years of exile to dodge arrest in France, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported Friday. Rifaat al-Assad, 84, arrived in Damascus on Thursday, al-Watan said on its Facebook page, nearly a month after a Paris appeals court upheld a four-year prison sentence issued against him last year for misappropriating public funds in Syria, laundering the spoils and building a vast property portfolio in France with ill-gotten gains. Formerly Syria's vice president, Rifaat al-Assad left his home country in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, who led Syria from 1971 to 2000. "In order to prevent his imprisonment in France .. President Assad rises above what Rifaat al-Assad has said and done and allows him to return to Syria," al-Watan said.
MIDDLE EAST

