State of Michigan Closed Shooting Range After Bullet Hits House
Multiple reports of "projectiles" leaving the shooting range including bullets hitting a neighboring home lead to the temporary closing of the target shooting area. The North Pioneer Road shooting area is a target shooting spot in Benzie County on state forest land. In fact, it's operated by the state of Michigan. There will be no target shooting at this location for a while according to a press release from Michigan.gov,wkfr.com
Comments / 0