State of Michigan Closed Shooting Range After Bullet Hits House

Several years after their first date on the Ferris Wheel at the Fall Festival, he popped the question. Nate Allen and Jayden Ketcham have shared more than one romantic moment together at the annual Fall Festival in Evansville, Indiana. Last Tuesday night Nate did something he's wanted to do for a while. In fact, he planned on asking Jayden to marry him on this very same Ferris Wheel at Fall Festival last year. As we all know now, 2020 turned out to be the wrecker of plans. Fall Fest didn't happen last year. So, neither did the proposal.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO