Beginning with 2021, the new 14-team playoffs will extend to Monday Night Football. Instead of three games on Saturday, there will now be two games Saturday, three games on Sunday, and then one game Monday night. Hopefully, the league will be able to limit the damage to competitive balance for the Monday night game that has to play on a short week. (It's a shorter week than playing Sunday in the daytime and then the following Saturday, because Monday Night Football goes late.) What do you think of this change?

