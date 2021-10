Pompano Beach – After years of being regarded as a person with an admirable knowledge of local history, Dan Hobby has officially become this city’s historian. The former administrator of historical societies and sites since 1979, Hobby was given the “largely honorary title” back in June after the death of Hazel Armbrister. It comes with no pay and no stated responsibilities. But it gets Hobby, who retired from paid positions in 2017, back on his game.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO