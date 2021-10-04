CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, IA

Senior Night is next for Ram football team

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

In the blink of an eye it’s week seven of the Iowa high school football season. For the highly ranked Class 2A Greene County Rams this week also marks Senior Night and the last regular season home game for a large and talented senior class. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams are leading District 8 with a 3-0 record and have won their three district games by a combined score of 151-0. Next up is Shenandoah on Oct. 8 at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Overall, the Rams are 5-1 and winners of five in a row while the Mustangs are 1-5 and 0-3 in the district.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Shenandoah, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
Greene County, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Greene County, IA
Sports
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Greene County, IA
Education
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Team#Senior Night#American Football#Mustangs#Raccoon Valley Radio

Comments / 0

Community Policy