Senior Night is next for Ram football team

In the blink of an eye it’s week seven of the Iowa high school football season. For the highly ranked Class 2A Greene County Rams this week also marks Senior Night and the last regular season home game for a large and talented senior class. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams are leading District 8 with a 3-0 record and have won their three district games by a combined score of 151-0. Next up is Shenandoah on Oct. 8 at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Overall, the Rams are 5-1 and winners of five in a row while the Mustangs are 1-5 and 0-3 in the district.