Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted on at least 9 felony charges. Officers went to a residence in the 4200 block of Elaine Street looking for 24-year-old Kaleb J. Janeczko around 10am on Monday morning. Police were looking for Janeczko because he has 9 outstanding felony warrants. Among those warrants are 7 counts of Burglary, and 2 counts of Unauthorized Use of a Moveable.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO