Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

By EDNA TARIGAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a tourist wearing face sunbathe as beaches are gradually reopening following months of lockdown due to the new coronavirus outbreak, in Bali, Indonesia. Indonesia said Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, that it plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Monday the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing.

International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.

“We are open to several countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand,” Pandjaitan said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has recorded more than 4.2 million COVID-19 cases with 142,261 deaths, but infections have decreased in the last few weeks after peaking in mid-July.

Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said Bali’s reopening will focus on travelers and returning expatriates who used to live in Bali.

The government is still finalizing some steps including lists of countries with direct flights to Bali.

“The most important priority is the safety of the Indonesian people in terms of health and being protected from the potential spike in new cases of COVID-19,” Uno said.

