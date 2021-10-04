NYTimes' Smith discusses Ozy Media's rapid downfall following exposé

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith dropped a bomb Sunday night by revealing how “disruptive” news start-up Ozy Media—one that bills itself as “the New and the Next”—looked more like a digital Potemkin village sold to Silicon Valley investors. In February, according to Smith’s column, Ozy’s cofounder Samir Rao altered his voice and created a fake email address to apparently impersonate a YouTube executive during a call with Ozy CEO Carlos Watson and the asset-management division of Goldman Sachs, which was looking to pump $40 million into the company. While the meeting was arranged as a Zoom videoconference, Rao, who claimed to be YouTube Originals’ head of unscripted programming, asked attendees to switch to a non-video call. Once everyone had switched over to audio-only, according to the Times, Rao made claims about the impressive traffic numbers that Ozy’s content was enjoying on YouTube.
