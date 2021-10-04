CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYTimes' Smith discusses Ozy Media's rapid downfall following exposé

Cover picture for the articleBen Smith, New York Times media columnist, joins CNBC's "Squawk Box" to discuss Ozy Media's downfall following the Times' exposé on the company. He also weighs in on Ozy Media's relationship with investors.

