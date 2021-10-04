NYTimes' Smith discusses Ozy Media's rapid downfall following exposé

After years of hyping itself as a major media player, Ozy finally became the talk of the industry in recent days—albeit for all the wrong reasons. And as the working week wrapped up Friday, The New York Times, which first dropped a bombshell Sunday night, reported that Ozy Media announced it was shutting down. “At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the company’s board of directors said in a statement. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO