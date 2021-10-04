Notre Dame football game Saturday: Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech odds and prediction for NCAA Week 6 game
The Notre Dame football team will look to get back to winning on Saturday, as they travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. On Saturday, the Notre Dame football team suffered their first loss of the season, as No. 7 Cincinnati came into Notre Dame Stadium and dominated throughout. The Irish had their issues on both sides of the ball, but mostly on offense, as they continued to juggle quarterbacks, and struggled to get the ground game going.slapthesign.com
Comments / 0