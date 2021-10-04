CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame football game Saturday: Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech odds and prediction for NCAA Week 6 game

By Brad Weiss
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team will look to get back to winning on Saturday, as they travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. On Saturday, the Notre Dame football team suffered their first loss of the season, as No. 7 Cincinnati came into Notre Dame Stadium and dominated throughout. The Irish had their issues on both sides of the ball, but mostly on offense, as they continued to juggle quarterbacks, and struggled to get the ground game going.

Notre Dame football: 3 Reasonable expectations for the Irish in Week 6

The Notre Dame football team takes on Virginia Tech on Saturday night, and here are three reasonable expectations against the Hokies. It is time for the Notre Dame football team to get back on the winning track, and they will attempt to do so against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday night. Their last time out, the Irish looked sluggish on offense, losing pretty convincingly to the Cincinnati Bearcats, and will now go on the road to take on the Hokies inside Lane Stadium.
