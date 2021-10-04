CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones: Patriots made progress but 'don't really do moral victories'

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones was careful about looking at the bright side of the New England Patriots’ 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Patriots quarterback had his best performance of his pro career, and completed 31 of 40 for 275 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jones completed 19 consecutive passes, the longest streak by a rookie over the last 40 years, per ESPN Stats and Info. He even got the Patriots into a position where they could have won, with kick Nick Folk attempting a 56-yard field goal with a minute left in the game. Even though Folk missed the attempt and New England lost, Jones’ performance seemed encouraging. It seemed like a step in the right direction.

