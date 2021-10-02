CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Juvenile Injured in Pettis County Wreck

By Randy Kirby
 8 days ago
A 17-year-old male from Sedalia was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2008 Toyota Avalon, driven by Ezra J. Greene of Sedalia, was on Elm Hills Blvd., east of US 65 at 10:22 p.m., when the vehicle was forced off the roadway by another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The Toyota then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The Toyota then returned to the roadway and came to rest.

ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

