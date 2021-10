A girl with no name. A victim with no justice. A killer with no comeuppance. And 106 years of mystery. These are the intriguing but elusive elements that have haunted the Murder House case on Harrisburg’s Allison Hill for more than a century. But an ancestry buff-turned amateur detective believes she’s well on her way to finally solving the enduring mystery.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO