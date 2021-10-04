Tom Brady doesn't rule out return to Patriots in some capacity: 'I'll always be a part of this community'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady's long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium is now in the rearview mirror. The Buccaneers quarterback was able to get the better of his former club during their "Sunday Night Football" matchup in what was Brady's first game against the Patriots since leaving the franchise as a free agent during the 2020 offseason. Of course, because Tampa Bay plays in the NFC, there's a chance that this will be the lone matchup that the 44-year-old Brady and the Patriots will share, meaning that Sunday's 19-17 win by the Bucs could very well have been the quarterback's final game in New England. ... Right?