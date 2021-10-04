New England Patriots: Bill Belichick, Mac Jones reflect on loss to Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ moving on from Stephon Gilmore was the final chapter in a long contract disagreement, and head coach Bill Belichick is saying that the decision to say goodbye was mutual. Belichick released a brief statement on Wednesday, shortly before his press conference. In that statement, Belichick said he was grateful for the contributions of Gilmore and that the two sides agreed to mutually part ways. “I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team. It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph, I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that...

