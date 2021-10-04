CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots: Bill Belichick, Mac Jones reflect on loss to Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cover picture for the articleBill Belichick watched Tom Brady, his former quarterback, lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the field to set up Ryan Succop's go-ahead field with less than two minutes to play Sunday night, a sequence he's seen from the sideline dozens of times previously during a 20-year pairing with the greatest signal caller of all-time. In the end, the New England Patriots' 19-17 loss ended in familiar fashion during Brady's anticipated homecoming against his former team.

FOXBOROUGH — In his press conference after what was probably his final game at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady hit on a wide range of topics. From his feelings about Bill Belichick to his assessment of Mac Jones and his post-playing career relationship with the Patriots, the future Hall of Fame quarterback was reflective after Sunday’s 19-17 win over his old team.
