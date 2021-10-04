New England Patriots: Bill Belichick, Mac Jones reflect on loss to Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bill Belichick watched Tom Brady, his former quarterback, lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the field to set up Ryan Succop's go-ahead field with less than two minutes to play Sunday night, a sequence he's seen from the sideline dozens of times previously during a 20-year pairing with the greatest signal caller of all-time. In the end, the New England Patriots' 19-17 loss ended in familiar fashion during Brady's anticipated homecoming against his former team.247sports.com
Comments / 0