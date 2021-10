We are all saddened by the 126,000 gallons of oil leaked from Beta Offshore’s underwater pipeline off the coast of Southern California. I can’t bring myself to look at the pictures of marine mammals and their devastated habitats knowing how fragile their lives are already, with warming waters and climate change. Offshore drilling is a federal issue, but by not creating good local policy and practices, Pasadena fuels a continued demand for oil. The City of Pasadena 2021 State Legislative Platform shows we support oil and gas fracking and drilling. We are buying fossil fuel guzzling helicopters instead of drones and fossil fuel gas guzzling fleet vehicles instead of electric vehicles. We create the demand for fossil fuels and the oil that has now killed our marine animals and their habitats.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO